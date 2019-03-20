Rock County courts

MICHAEL A. ALLEN, 45, of 6827 M.H. Townline Road, Milton, seven counts felony bail-jumping, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony substantial batter/intended bodily harm, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade reporting dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL J. KELLY, 32, of 4015 Tisbury Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

TYLER L. LUCIAN, 22, of 542 S. River St., Janesville, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, three years’ probation.

GARY F. LUMPP, 53, of 2027 N. Huron Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.

JONATHAN E. MORGAN, 34, of P.O. Box 394, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor endanger safety by use of dangerous weapon and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 months’ probation. Charge of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.

R. DEVEREUX PARKER, 53, of 1217 Tyler St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 30 days jail.

CHADWICK M. PEASE, 42, of 2908 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

MAURICIO A. PEREZ, 25, of 17 W. Front St., Milton, charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed. Charges of felony attempted second degree sexual assault/use of force, felony burglary to building or swelling, felony false imprisonment and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record

TODD A. SANGER, 28, of 8985 N. First St. Lot 11, Edgerton, felony bail-jumping, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW J. SCHUH, 46, of 2365 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor lewd, lascivious behavior/exposure dismissed but read into court record.

ASHLEY M. WOLTER, 23, of 3323 Mt. Zion Ave. #14, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft over $500, one year probation.

Walworth County courts

OMAR A. BELLO, 21, of 107 E. State Line Road, Sharon, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

CHALA N. CHRISTOPHER, 28, of 370 N. Tratt St. #247, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five days jail with Huber.

DAVID J. MORAN, 48, of 702 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated 10th offense or more, nine years prison and six years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content 10th offense or more dismissed but read into court record.

BRANT W. MURSCH, 58, of 220 S. Fourth St., Whitewater, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL L. PAUL, 57, of N9113 Bid Spring Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.

CARLIN C. PILLMAN, 35, of N1445 120 South, Lake Geneva, felony exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child and felony possession of child pornography, three years prison, three years extended supervision and one year jail. Charges of six counts felony possession of child pornography and three counts felony exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child dismissed but read into court record.

RYAN P. SORENSEN, 31, of 230 Terrace St., Delavan, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW J. TUSKEY, 31, of 325 Tyrell Court Unit 4, Delavan, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 90 days jail and three years’ probation. Charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JENNIFER S. WOJCIK, 48, of 124 ½ N. Washington St., Elkhorn, felony possession of narcotic drugs, three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and two counts misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription dismissed but read into court record.

JORDAN A. YORK, 18, of N1559 Geneva Ave., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor theft in business setting over $2,500, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.