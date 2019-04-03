Rock County courts

SARA N. CARNS, 32, of 1510 Bobwhite Lane, Janesville, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony possession of GHB/GB/BDO/ketamine/flunitraz and felony bail-jumping, one year jail and five years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver narcotics, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

DRAKE M.M. DYKEMAN, 37, of 200 Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft over $5,000 and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ERIC B. FENNE, 29, of 2306 E. County M, Milton, felony endanger safety/reckless use of firearm as party to crime, felony possession of firearm by convicted felony and felony strangulation and suffocation, five years prison and four years extended supervision. Charge of felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.

ANTHONY C. HIBBLER, 32, of 2507 Randolph Road, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, 14 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JEROME A. HUBBELL, 43, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #1011, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CARL D. KAPLAN, 22, of 482 N. Pearl St., Janesville, misdemeanor recklessly subject individual at risk to abuse as party to crime-not causing or not likely to cause bodily harm, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, four years’ probation.

BRYAN S. KIND, 33, of 6688 N. Lazy River Road, Janesville, charges of felony second degree sexual assault of child and three counts misdemeanor sex with child age 16 or older dismissed but read into court record.

TERRY J. KNAPP, 33, of 3111 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, 30 months prison and 30 months extended supervision. Charge of felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense dismissed but read into court record.

JASON J. LISIECKI, 39, of 2201 S. Ellis Road, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ALIC A. MATTINGLY, 34, of 404 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

VERNON E. NOEL III, 31, of 7911 E. County Road N, Milton, felony sex offender fail to provide information and felony forgery-uttering, two years prison and three years’ probation extended supervision. Charge of felony sex offender fail to update information and felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MERECEDES D. OESTREICH, 26, of 200 Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, misdemeanor battery. Misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TRAVIS P. PRATER, 23, of 816 Blaine St., Edgerton, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor negligent operation of motor vehicle, two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.

SAMUEL O. RYAN, 23, of 337 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony threat to law enforcement officer, 18 months prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

ROBERT J. SEE, 34, of 112 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

ZACHARY P. TERPSTRA, 28, of 630 Monroe St. Apt. 2, Janesville, felony retail theft intentionally take over $500 as party to crime, two years’ probation.

TYLER A. WUTHRICH, 24, of 159 Conde St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

BRIAN E. ZABOREK, 53, of 410 Hemphill Ave., Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh offense and felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

JUSTIN D. BOEDECKER, 24, of 111 S. Wisconsin St. Apt. 1, Elkhorn, misdemeanor intentionally mistreat animals, six months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor intentionally abandon animal and misdemeanor intentionally mistreat animals dismissed but read into court record.

MISAEL BONILLA, 36, of 353 Fox Lane, Walworth, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping, six months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

STEVEN D. BRADFORD, 23, of 257 S. Janesville St., Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAL J. GUZMAN, 17, of 215 Rockport Road, Janesville, charges of felony interfere with fire fighting alarm/fighters as party to crime, misdemeanor intentionally give false alarm as party to crime, misdemeanor disorderly conduct as party to crime and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

TIMOTHY R. HOLMES, 26, of 327 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, six months jail with Huber.

JONATHAN J. PEREZ, 23, of 1515 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber.

ERICA A. LENARD, 32, of 197 Church St., #A, Sharon, charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as party to crime dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL S. MILES, 45, of 4122 Boulder Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER M. NEVALA, 18, of 515 Pine St., Delavan, felony second degree sexual assault of child, five years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charge of two counts felony second degree sexual assault of child dismissed but read into court record.

ROBERT J. SANDERS, 50, of W2447 B Saint Peters Road, East Troy, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, one year probation. Charges of felony possession marijuana with intent, misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL B. THOMAS, 56, of W6066 Water Tower Plaza, Walworth, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.