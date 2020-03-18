Rock County courts
MITCHELL J. DISCH, 38, of 210 C St., P.O. Box 295, Footville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, four months jail with Huber. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOHNNY ESPINOZA, 21, of 727 Milwaukee St. #9, Clinton, felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, five years probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID P. HOILAND, 41, of 791 S. Main St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTUS W. LOCK, 19, of 428 Harding St., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana with intent and felony possession of LSD with intent, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
GRANT MENXHIQI, 31, of 12 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor computer message-threaten injury or harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber.
EDDY D. MORONEZ, 32, of 2323 Harvard Drive, Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, two years probation.
EMILY A. MORRIS, 27, of 12705 E. Minkey Road, Darien, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/elude office dismissed but read into court record.
YOVANI R. MENDOZA, 23, OF 903 E. Clay St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.
MARCO L. SIMMONS, 32, of 520 E. Main St. Apt. D, Evansville, misdemeanor battery, 10 days jail with Huber.
TONI M. VINCENT, 28, of 3403 E. Thomas St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
VEEKO A. VIROLA, 19, of 1258 S. River Road, Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run attended vehicle, one year probation.
TERRY J. WILLGER, 48, of 1330 Laramie Lane #8, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.
TIANA L. WILLIAMS, 30, of 915 Nelson Ave., Milton, felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, four years probation.
Walworth County courts
LINDSAY A. APPLING, 36, of 1235 La Sale St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.
CHRISTOPHER M. DOBNER, 36, of 218 Pecks Court, Walworth, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER R. KIRCH, 35, of 2711 Tilden Lane, Delavan, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 18 months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
LANDRY W. LOFTUS, 60, of 1023 Tolman St., Lake Geneva, felony theft in business setting, two years prison, three years extended supervision and five years probation.
HECTOR L. MIRANDA JR., 32, of 527 Autumn Drive, 205, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LAZARO X. OZUNA, 23, of 268 S. Wright St. Unit A, Delavan, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
LARRY J. REYNO, 41, of N3287 Vine Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 40 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CURT E. SCRIBNER, 45, of N7297 Highway 89, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicate third offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation.