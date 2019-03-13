Rock County Courts

RICKY R. BAKER, 60, of 2323 Harvard Drive #35, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MALLORY A.S. BELANGER, 33, of 1211 Anthony Ave. #6, Janesville, felony battery and felony disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation.

JUSTIN L. BELL, 35, of 3133 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

ALICIA R. BRANDT, 40, of 9204 E. Creek Road Apt. 3, Clinton, charges of felony battery to law enforcement officer, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

HAILEY M.A. BROWN, 25, of 474 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL R. CADD, 21, of 5829 N. McWilliam Lane, Milton, felony bail-jumping, three years’ probation. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and misdemeanor drive or operate without consent-abandon vehicle dismissed but read into court record.

REGINALD T. COLE, 50, of 14 Elliot St., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, one year jail with Huber.

ROBERT J. ELLIFRITZ, 26, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation.

RYAN M. FISHER, 42, of 4359 N. Dandylion Lane, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

JEREMIAH J. FUHR, 35, of 422 Lincoln St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, 100 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

EUGENE D. HARP III, 49, of 22 N. Atwood Ave., Janesville, felony possession of firearm-convicted of a felony, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated dismissed but read into court record.

JORDAN M. HEDGECOCK, 29, of 1200 Manor Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, 60 days jail with Huber.

SHAWNA J. HMIELEWSKI, 33, of 200 E. highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony forgery-uttering, three years prison and three years extended supervision.

CHASE T. LEAL, 33, of 6836 N. Francis Road, Evansville, two counts felony possession of child pornography, one year jail with Huber and seven years’ probation. Charges of four counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.

CHAD A. MCCARTHY, 30, no fixed address, Janesville, charges of two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and three counts misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use dismissed but read into court record.

JOHNEY L. MCWILLIAMS, 54, of 2309 Harvard Drive Apt. 4, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated third and fourth offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, six months and 45 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and six counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JAMIE S. NETTESHEIM, 34, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #157, Janesville, felony forgery-writings or objects and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 36 months’ probation. Charges of felony obtain controlled substance by fraud and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

PAMELA M. SAARI, 53, of N7819 County P, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 75 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance third offense dismissed.

RYAN N. SCHULTZ, 32, of 982 W. South St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

NIKKI L. SHEAR, 34, of 479 N. Washington St. Lower, Janesville, felony attempt obtain controlled substance by fraud, three years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft over $500 and forfeiture fraud on gas station dismissed but read into court record.

NIKOLAS A. STENLI, 28, of 10971 N. Gladys Drive East, Edgerton, felony burglary to building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and two counts misdemeanor opening letters without consent, 120 days jail and three years’ probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM L. THOMSON, 31, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts misdemeanor retail theft over $500 and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony retail theft over $500 and three counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DEWON R. WALTON SR., 26, of 620 Chestnut St. Apt. 2, Janesville, felony battery by prisoners, 20 months prison and 30 months extended supervision.

DAVID D. WEIGELT, 36, of 200 Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, three misdemeanor retail theft over $500 and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft over $500 dismissed but read into court record.

CORINNA S. WILSON, 39, 8 ½ Lord St., Edgerton, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, three years’ probation. Charge of felony burglary to building or dwelling dismissed but read into court record.

JON P. WISCH, 36, of 1706 Elida St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

DEVON L. BUIE, 28, of W8754 Ridge Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor operate without valid license, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JEFFERY P. COOK, 60, of 62 Matthew St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

JEVAN C. DIAZ, 19, of 10 22 Williams St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, 18 months jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

BRANDON A. GEDDES, 24, of 3604 W. Tripp Road, Janesville, felony battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail and three years’ probation.

LUCAS T. HAYNES, 19, of W819 Florence Road, Genoa City, felony causing mental harm to child, 90 days jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charge of felony second degree sexual assault of child dismissed but read into court record.

TANNA M. OHLRICH, 31, of W935 Hyacinth Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 100 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JORDAN M. RIGGS, 28, of 484 N. Palm St. Apt. 1, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JESUS RODRIGUEZ, 25, of 138 Carlson Drive, Darien, two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 15 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JESUS M. RODRIGUEZ, 27, of 944 Oak Ridge Lane, Genoa City, felony injury by intoxicated use/vehicle, nine months jail and five years’ probation. Charges of felony second degree reckless injury, felony prohibited blood alcohol content cause injury and misdemeanor possession of cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB D. VANDERSTAPPEN, 33, of 853 Comus Drive, Delavan, felony maintain drug trafficking place and two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year jail and two years’ probation.