Rock County courts

JONATHAN P. COLSON, 37, of 435 S. Jackson St. Upper Apt., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and 36 months probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

AUSTIN D. GROEBNER, 19, of 2624 King St., Janesville, felony robbery with use of force, two years probation. Charge of felony substantial battery-intend bodily hard dismissed but read into court record.

SHANELLI K. MADDING, 36, of 503 Chestnut St., Janesville, felony battery by prisoners, two years prison and three years extended supervision.

TASIA S. MOORE, 27, of 1900 Royal Oaks Drive, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver heroin, three years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TONY J. PAGE, 39, of 600 Skylark Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take and misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber.

ANGELA M. PUCKETT, 43, of 209 N. Pearl St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, two years prison, two years extended supervision, 21 days jail with Huber and four years probation.

JONATHAN C. PUCKETT, 19, of 2600 E. Racine St. #24, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTINA R. SWATZELL, 53, of 3231 Stellar Drive, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

LIZABETH E. BURCH, 39, of W5918 Brick Church Road, Fontana, charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

KOTY M. DIAZ, 27, of 952 S. Terrace St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 30 days jail with Huber.

RUSSELL S. EATON, 41, of 425 Baker St #203, Lake Geneva, two counts misdemeanor dispense prescribed drug without prescription, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver non-narcotics and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JOSHUA T. EGAN, 27, of N3310 County H, Lake Geneva, charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB A. FLORES, 26, of 467 E. Geneva St. Apt. 8, Elkhorn, two counts felony injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, two years prison, four years extended supervision, nine month jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of two counts felony injury by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.

KEVIN E. JAUCH, 33, of N1351 Clover Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, 90 days jail with Huber.

MATTHEW J. KAZLAUSKAS, 40, of 7958 Windmill Way, Delavan, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

NICHOLAS D. MACIER, 31, of 172 Lucas Lane, Darien, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

WILLIAM Z. MCCORMACK, 39, of N1055 Tombeau Road Apt. #5, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 100 days jail with Huber and two years probation.

GUADALUPE R. RODRIGUEZ, 51, of 220 ½ W. Walworth, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, 120 days jail with Huber.

NATHAN A. RUSSELL, 27, of 838 Clover St., Lake Geneva, felony capture an intimate representation, 120 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony attempt to capture an intimate representation dismissed.

JOSHUA E. STONE, 24, of 306 Milton Ave., Janesville, charge of misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL P. WELCH, 53, of 509 Lawson School Road #6, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year and four months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.