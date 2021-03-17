Rock County courts
ANDREW R. ARMSTRONG, 33, of 745 Yuba St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony take and drive vehicles without consent, one year jail with Huber and six years probation.
ZACHARY D. AUSTIN, 29, of 1215 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber.
KRISTOPHER B. BUTLER, 31, of 1020 S. Terrace St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber.
JEFFREY A. CAPLES, 32, of 14408 W. State Road 81, Brodhead, felony hit and run-involve injury, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID J. CLEMENS, 59, of 2903 Woodlane Drive #5, Janesville, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.
HANNAH L. COBB, 20, of 19 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY R. FIELDS, 57, of 235 Sunset Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTIN C. GARCIA, 31, of 613 ½ Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, two weeks jail and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE T. GOIKE, 30, of 2500 Kenwood Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
NEVA E. A. GRANGER, 27, of 3007 Palmer Drive #4, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MICHEAL S. HENKE, 55, of 2010 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person dismissed but read into court record.
DAMIEN C. JUDGE, 25, of 52 S. Main St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
LAURIE A. LEWIS, 57, of 538 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTPHER R. MILLER, 41, of 1426 12 Mole Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation.
STEPHANIE J. PARKER, 38, of 3412 Midvale Drive Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense dismissed but read into court record.
DERRICK L. ROBINSON, 49, of 238 Madison St. Apt. 1, Janesville, felony possession of cocaine with intent, two years prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of felony possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
BAKARIUS L. SANDERS, 21, of 3334 Spruce St., Janesville, charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony maintain drug trafficking place, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES E. SONNENBERG, 60, of 1010 Bailey Road, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, seven months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
SHANE S. TURNER, 49, of 1707 Morningside Drive Apt. 208, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, six months jail.
DAVID G. WARN III, 28, of 925 E. High St., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 40 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JOHNATHAN L. BOSS, 30, of 1199 Rolling Lane, Lake Geneva, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY M. BURDICK, 35, of W4879 Potter Road, Elkhorn, felony possess firearm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year prison and two years extended supervision.
DELVIN L. DEBRUIN, 62, of 1541 W. Walworth Ave., Whitewater, misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN C. GLOS, 46, of W3471 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KATELYN J. JAY, 28, of 210 E. Court St., Whitewater, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 45 days jail with Huber.
CHARLES S. MAGOWAN, 49, of W5667 Lakeville Road, Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
COLE A. MCDONALD, 33, of 473 E. Geneva St. Trailer #50, Elkhorn, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER A. OBERMEYER, 41, of 302 W. Page St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KYLER J. SATTERSTROM, 19, of 414 S. Franklin St., Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
COREY A. SEXTON, 33, of N2020 County H 612, Lake Geneva, felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, four months jail and four year probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed knife dismissed but read into court record.
AMANDA R. SONEBERG, 37, of 127 W. Center St., Whitewater, two counts felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 70 days jail and three years probation.
CARTER J. ZACHARIAS, 17, of 1018 Whispering Pines Drive, Delavan, felony second degree reckless injury and felony possession of methamphetamine, nine months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony reckless driving0cause great bodily harm, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.