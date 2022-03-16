Rock County
RANDALL B. BARBER, 33, of 2309 Harvard Drive, Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTIN R. BRIGHT, 37, of 6047 N. Breezy Drive, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber.
JENNIFER M. CRAWFORD, 42, of 2617 Harvard drive #7, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.
COLE R. DUNCAN, 26, of 3520 E. Thomas St., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY A. HAGERMAN, 60, of 208 Riverside St., Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of felony arson of property other than building dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL D. LAWRENCE, 50, of 830 Rogers St., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony threat to law enforcement officer and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CARLY M. MILLIS, 30, of 3532 Marvog Drive, Janesville, charges of felony possession of cocaine/coca, eight counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, two counts misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN R. MILLS, 31, of felony child abuse-recklessly cause great harm, eight years prison and five years extended supervision.
DEREK A. TABBERT, 38, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, felony false swearing, one year jail. Charges of misdemeanor forgery-alter identification and misdemeanor use fraud to obtain ID card dismissed but read into court record.
SHARI M. WEGERT, 33, of 1704 N. Wright Road, Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony neglecting a child, misdemeanor neglecting a child, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger second offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, 18 months prison, one year extended supervision and one year jail. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent, misdemeanor neglecting a child, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance in minor passenger first offense and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
AARON L. BOND, 35, of 509 E. Milwaukee St., Apt. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, four days jail.
TARAH R. CURETON, 38, of N6772 Walnut Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
CODY R. DAVIS, 28, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, felony possesses illegal article, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor attempt theft-movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
GLEN A. PARRISH, 56, of 367 Oak Terrace #C, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, 23 months prison and four years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JACKLYN R. RICHARDSON, 33, of W5162 Memorial Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger second offense, 115 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger second offense dismissed but read into court record.
TRINA L. SANTIAGO, 33, of 7965 Summit Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH D. SHAFFER, 35, of W9086 County B, Sharon, charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony bail jumping and three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM B. TRENT, 43, of 29 S. Wisconsin St. #31, Elkhorn, charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CAMRYN D. WEGNER-HANTKE, 19, of 19 Northside Drive, Milton, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two days jail and three years probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.