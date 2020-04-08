Rock County courts
SONNY R. BALADEZ, 25, of 109 Linn St., Janesville, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
KIMBERLY M. BIAGINI, 36, of N1271 Maple Road, P.O. Box 548, Pell Lake, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
MELISSA S. HALL, 36, of N9163 Maple St., East Troy, three counts felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of two counts felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony forgery-uttering, felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, three counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
STEPHANIE LEIANN, 31, of 309 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony retail theft and felony bail jumping, 180 days jail s with Huber and three years probation.