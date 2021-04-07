Rock County courts
ANDREW O. HAMILTON, 33, of 2201 Sheridan St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE A. MITCHELL, 19, of 1103 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
VERNON NOEL JR., 56, of 7911 E. County N, Milton, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
TONI M. VINCENT, 29, of 1263 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
ANNE K. KNOBEL, 56, of W5890 Highway 12, Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER L. PRINCE, 17, of c/o parent 1942 Freemont St., East Troy, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, one year probation.
STEVEN M. PRITCHARD, 37, of 1770 County NN, c/o Walworth County Jail, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 20 days jail.