Rock County courts
JUAN A. GARCIA, 25, of 600 Milton Ave., Janesville, felony hit and run involving injury, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor neglecting a child, four months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
FREYA R. GRAF, 45, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
MONTELL M. JENNINGS, 31, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock county Jail, three counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, four months jail with Huber and 30 months probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
VINCENT J. LABARBERA, 19, of 1213 Mole Ave., Janesville, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, one year jail with Huber and three years probation.
JAMES E. REED JR., 41, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, charge of felony armed robbery dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT M. REPLOGLE, 51, of 4915 W. Walker St., Evansville, misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CURTIS T. WALKER, 35, of 305 N. Jackson St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, one year jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
RYAN P. BAIRD, 33, of N2020 County J Lot 123, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor hit and run, 10 days jail.
ROBERT C. BAYUK, 36, of 1140 Phoenix St. #6, Delavan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
VINCENT D. DOMINO, 38, of 531 Fremont St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, 10 days jail with Huber and two years probation.
DARREL A. GOEDDEKE, 45, of 1637 Garden Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, 20 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH F. KOPECKY JR., 37, of N8989 Scout Road, East Troy, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, 20 days jail with Huber.
PAUL L. LOCKWOOD, 39, of 5560 State Road 50 #103, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT W. MCCARTEN, 62, of N3785 N. Como Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
RICARDO NOVA JR., 23, of 222 W. Wisconsin St., felony repeated sexual assault of same child, six months jail with Huber and five years probation. Charge of felony child sexual exploitation-employ, use, induce dismissed but read into court record.
LUCAS J. RUBACH, 39, of 3153 West Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order-injunction, three months jail.
ANTONIA L. RUDIE, 26, of 215 Inlet Shore Drive, Delavan, three counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor operating while revoked, six months jail with Huber and two years probation.
TARA A. SCHMIDT, 41, of N1295 Ivy Drive, Genoa City, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and two years probation.