Rock County
BRIANNA E. BIRD, 27, of 2931 Carrousel Lane, Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor neglecting a child, one year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.
ISAIAHS J. ORTEGA, 27, of 131 Milwaukee Road, Apt. 8, Clinton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 29 days jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
SKYLA L. SCHULTZ, 22, of 1612 Randolph Road, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor fail/report to county jail, 45 days of jail with Huber.
TRACY E. STRAIN, 59, of 1811 Mitchell St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed.
EDWARD L. TOYER JR., 25, of 118 N. Terrace St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, five years probation. Charges of felony burglary-arm self with dangerous weapon, felony theft of movable property, misdemeanor possession of synthetic cannabinoid, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN R. WYSOCKI, 60, of 4143 Castlemoor Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, seven months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
AUSTIN A. GILLHAM, 27, of 1300 Happy Hollow Road 4, Janesville, felony bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
DONALD L. SOBIESKI, 51, of 29 S. Wisconsin St. #4, Elkhorn, misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threatens harm, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
HUNTER L. STACK, 29, of 224 N. Washington St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 20 days jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER M. STYNES, 31, of 713 Park Ave., Delavan, felony false imprisonment and felony possession of methamphetamine, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.