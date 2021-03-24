Rock County courts
XAVIER M. I. BROWN, 23, of 330 Parkside Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.
MARCOS GARCIA JR., 29, 1924 S. Marion Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one month jail.
HAROLD J. HEMMER, 69, of P.O. Box 78, Afton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
KEVIN R. LEWIS, 45, of 148 Sater Drive, Orfordville, felony intimidate victim/threaten force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY J. MCADORY JR., 25, of 550 S. Main St. #3, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor take/drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER D. MILLER, 31, of 1232 Putnam Ave., Janesville, three counts felony retail theft, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, three counts felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
SHERRY L. PAYNE, 53, of 1266 Winston Drive, Pat. 1, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
GAGE M. RITTENHOUSE, 28, of 33 W. Madison, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
RYAN M. STARCK, 31, of 9507 E. County N, Milton, felony second degree sexual assault of child, three years prison and six years extended supervision. Charges of felony second degree sexual assault of child and felony expose child to harmful material dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JAMES A. ASKIN, 22, of N1165 Hemlock Road, Pell Lake, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, three months jail and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MASON A. GALVAN, 24, of 2 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
FRANK T. GATTO, 55, of 512 A Tam O Shanter, Fontana, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
FREYA R. GRAF, 34, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RYAN P. HINZPETER, 31, of 2859 Honey Creek Circle, Apt. A, East Troy, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL L. LININGER, 38, of 1317 ½ Dodge St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
SAMUEL L. MCCULLOUGH, 38, of 219 Prairie Pedal Lane, Sharon, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber.
JESSICA E. MOORING-GOEBEL, 33, of 7249 Lawton Ave., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
EUGENE R. PREUSER, 46, of 207 McDowell St., G4, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, four months jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL T. SCHAUF, 29, of 730 Walker St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber.
STEPHANIE L. SCHOBER, 32, of 309 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony vail/report to jail and felony bail jumping, six months jail with Huber.
ETHAN Q. SMITH, 23, of W8829 County X, Darien, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.