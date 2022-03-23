Rock County
MICHAEL A. BLACK, 25, of 1314 Myra Ave., Janesville, felony maintain drug trafficking place and two counts felony bail jumping, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony possess marijuana with intent, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOHNNY W. BOSCHMA, 24, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 311, Janesville, three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of six counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and nine counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
HAYDEN C. EBERT, 26, OF 1016 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
ISHAYA C. C. EUBANKS, 26, of 424 N. Pearl St. Lower, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHAN L. FLOYD, 39, of 1983, of 2323 Harvard Drive, Apt. 42, Janesville, felony possession cocaine, one year jail and five years probation. Charges of felony possession marijuana with intent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT J. JENSEN, 21, of 825 S. Fremont St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.
Walworth County
RYAN N. BOWEN, 28, of 109 Elm St., Delavan, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years prison, three years extended supervision, three months jail and two years probation. Charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
BRYAN N. CAIRNS, 58, of 836 Ninth Place, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one week jail with Huber and two years probation.
KADI A. DEVINE, 27, of 512 S. Lincoln St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ZARAI GARCIA, 24, of 501 Franklin Ave., Lake Geneva, three counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one year jail and four years probation.
COREY M. HALL, 48, of 3916 county F, Delavan Township, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
KEVIN K. LONERGAN, 53, of 540 S. Lincoln St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of control substance and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession/illegally obtained prescription dismissed but read into court record.
MELISSA A. LORANGER, 32, of N3237 Center St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MARISSA A. ROMAN, 35, of 10 W. Page St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
DEAN R. SMITH, 58, of 122 Donna Ave., Darien, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
JACQUELINE B. THOME, 38, of 600 S. Balsam Drive, Elkhorn, two counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, 10 months jail and four years probation. Charges of felony theft of movable property and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
ADRIAN VALADEZ, 32, of 650 E. Geneva St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.