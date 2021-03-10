Rock County courts
LUCUS M. BEAUDIN, 23, of 8407 County Road, Apt. KK, Milton, felony possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KENDALYNN M. BEHNE, 21, of 1415 Maple Ave., Janesville, felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, misdemeanor reckless driving-cause bodily harm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, three years probation. Charges of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ISRAEL G. CASIQUE, 34, of 1411 E. Road 7, Edgerton, felony retail theft, felony fail/comply-officer/person into custody, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of seven counts misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PAUL J. COLEMAN, 48, of 927 Prairie Ave., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KEOTHA L. ERICKSON, 23, of 1518 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor retail theft, two years probation. Charges of felony retail theft and misdemeanor attempt retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
TRAE D. FLEMING, 32, of 223 Second St., Darien, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
TYRONE Z. GIBSON JR., 22, of 3704 Stuart St., Apt. 5, Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, two years probation. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling and two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM O. HOGE, 78, of 1025 Agnew Drive, Milton, felony hit and run-involving injury, one year probation.
JOSHUA JIMENEZ, 22, of 335 S. Fremont St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, one year jail and five years probation. Charge of felony theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
JEOVONTE R. JONES, 35, of 2504 N. Sumac Drive, felony possession of marijuana with intent, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony possession of amphetamine with intent and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
LAWRENCE T. MEYER, 31, of 510 S. Jackson St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
COREY J. NICKS, 26, of 603 Cherry St., Janesville, felony fail/report to county jail, four months jail with Huber and three years probation.
NATHANIEL J. PHARMER-EDEN, 32, of 1014 Walker St,. Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
NATALIE S. RHODES, 56, of 4122 N. Woodhue Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision.
STARR N. ST. CLAIR, 36, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #86, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of felony misappropriate ID information-avoid penalty dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
TANNYA S. COUKART, 40, of N1055 Tombeau Road 9, Genoa City, felony possession of counterfeit non-narcotic with intent, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, three years prison, three years extended supervision, one year jail and three years probation.
DAKOTA M. CRAIG, 21, of 1036 W. Main St. 4, Whitewater, misdemeanor alter identity marks-manuf’r property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT P. ROBINSON, 39, of 307 Breezy St., Delavan, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, eight months jail. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.