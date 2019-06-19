Rock County courts

DYLAN M. DEMROW, 27, of 4232 W. Hanover Road, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

RICHARD D. DONNELLY JR., 41, of 1601 N. Randall Ave. #15, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 14 days jail with Huber.

DONTIEZ L. ETCHIN, 31, of 1226 E. Court St., Janesville, five counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, three years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DESHAWN A. FOREMAN, 23, of 312 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, nine months jail.

TYLER J. FRUSHER, 22, of 815 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony bail-jumping, four years’ probation. Charges of felony threat to law enforcement officer, felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade reporting, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM J. GEBHART, 25, of 221 N. Franklin St. Apt. B, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.

TINA L. HORSTMAN BROWN, 56, of 119 S. grant Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.

BRYAN S. KIND, 33, of 6688 N. Lazy River Road, Janesville, three counts felony possession of child pornography, six years prison and six years extended supervision. Charges of three counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER M. MCINTYRE, 39, of 1911 Hancock Lane, Janesville, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ZACHARY C. MOORE, 20, of 139 S. Crescent Drive, Milton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

EMILY A. MORRIS, 26, of 12705 E. Minkey Road, Darien, misdemeanor hit and run attended vehicle, six months jail with Huber.

AYANNA M. OROZCO, 18, of 1027 Jerome Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing and officer, one year probation.

ANNA M. POARCH, 35, of 923 Rockshire, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, 18 months’ probation.

DEREK H. POLZIN, 32, of 719 Kellogg Ave. #2, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property, two years’ probation.

KRYSTAL A. RUCKS, 29, of 310 Cherry St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation. Charge of felony forgery-uttering dismissed but read into court record.

ALLEN J. SAVAGE, 42, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, felony bail-jumping, three years prison and three years extended supervision.

Walworth County courts

CHARLES R. BANE, 59, of 429 N. Jefferson St., Whitewater, felony endanger safety/reckless use of firearm, three years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony intimidate victim/threaten force and felony possession of firearm by convicted felon dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID R. BEAUMONT, 35, of 2858 Holiday Drive Apt. #2, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

ANTHONY R. CRISTO, 36, of 252 Meadow Lane, Darien, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 22 months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

ALAN J. HERNANDEZ, 19, of W3540 Highway 50 #6, Lake Geneva, charge of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KATELYN J. JAY, 26, of N8729 Pickeral Lake Road, East Troy, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH A. JOHNSTON, 33, of 4131 County Road N, Milton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 180 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

NOAH J. KING, 17, of 1050 W. Walworth Ave., Whitewater, misdemeanor drive or operate without consent-abandon vehicle, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 27 months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

CASANDRA A. MELVIN, 27, of 6429 Pennycook Road, Edgerton, felony homicide by negligent operation of vehicle, 18 months prison and three years and six months extended supervision.

CRISTIAN F. RODRIGUEZ, 28, of 3505 Randolph Road, Janesville, two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, four years prison, five years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and eight years’ probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

STEVEN C. SPENCER, 29, of 403 S. Franklin St., misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

SHANE D. SPERRY, 49, of W3540 State Road 50 #44, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months probation.