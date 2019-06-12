Rock County courts

NATHEN W. CRAIG, 21, of 2309 Harvard Drive Apt. 8, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

KRISTINA K. KLEINSCHMIDT, 32, of 2113 King St. Apt. 1., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BRITTNEY N. KOEPPEN, 31, of 720 Wilson Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed.

DEVONTE V. PROEUNG, 20, of 413 Center Ave., Janesville, felony possession of firearm by convicted felon and felony possession of marijuana with intent, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony possession of psilocin with intent and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

ALEXANDER D. ROGERS, 30, of 603 Lincoln St. Lower, Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony bail-jumping, one year jail and three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

STEVEN J. TORINE, 27, of 2504 Lilac Lane, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor resisting an officer, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TASIA S. ZWEIFEL, 22, 204 S. Academy St., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana with intent dismissed.

Walworth County courts

MICHAEL A. BENAVIDES, 29, of N8809 County Road N, East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

SARA A. BRANFORT, 41, of N6455 Cobb Road, Elkhorn, felony battery and felony disorderly conduct, 60 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

COLLEEN P. KOTLOWSKI, 53, of 88 Congress St., Williams Bay, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH T. KRAUS, 27, of N7560 State Park Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

GUY T. KUJAWA, 35, of 217 Franklin St. unit J, Delavan, felony operating with restricted controlled substance fourth offense and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year jail with Huber. Charge of felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense found not guilty at jury trial.

ADAM T. LARCOM, 33, of N1303 Saltbox Road, Sharon, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JOSE L. ORTEGA, 32, of 136 Beloit St., Walworth, misdemeanor operating while revoked, four days jail with Huber.

TRINIDA D. ROBINSON, 25, of 2010 Kellogg Ave. Apt. 213, Janesville, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

BALDEMAR VERDUZCOVILLAFANA, 46, of 755 N. Tratt St. Lot 86, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating without a valid license, five days jail with Huber.