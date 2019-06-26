Rock County courts

RAIF LOGAN HORNAGOLD, 33, of 625 E. Milwaukee St. Apt. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed.

KWAN JOHNSON, 25, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years’ probation.

JALEEL J. LAKE, 23, of 611 Cross St., Clinton, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse and misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed.

TIARIE J. MCALLISTER, 35, of 406 S. Jackson St. #406, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated causing injuring and felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony prohibited alcohol content causing injury and two count felony first degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.

JEANNIE M. MCKEE, 29, of 1059 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

DAWN M. MORGAN, 54, of 2504 Sauk Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense dismissed but red into court record.

ERIK M. NELSON, 27, of 927 S. Old highway 11, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MARK A. ODEGAARD, 30, of 3742 Ridge Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

TYIECE L. ONINSKI, 35, of 124 N. Broad St. #3, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ETHYN N. PETERSON, 23, of 715 Center Ave., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, 90 days jail and three years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

CHRIS M. REYNOLDS, 55, of 1116 Center Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of felony operating while prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

DERRICK D. RICHARDSON, 50, of 200 E. highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

PEDRO ARANDA, 32, of 241 W. Bella Vista St., Darien, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

DANIELLE R. DRAYS, 23, of 470 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, misdemeanor resisting an officer, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

IAN D. ERICKSON, 28, of W4128 W. End Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

ANDRES P. GODINA, 51, of 9128 Dusk Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ROBERT S. HOFFMEISTER, 46, of N7769 Kettle Moraine Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

KEVIN J. HOGAN, 26, of 606 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail.

JARROD C. LILLY, 34, of 10619 N. County Line Road Lot 45, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 60 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

RICHARD C. MARTINEZ, 53, of 4155 Finch Lane, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record, nine months jail. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

RYAN N. SCHULTZ, 33, of 982 W. South St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

RONNIE L. SISTRUNK, 23, of 370 N. Tratt St. #237, Whitewater, charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW C. STRAND, 31, of 909 N. Church St. 102, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JOSHUA D. TRAUGHBER, 23, of 179 S. Lewis St. Apt. 5, Elkhorn, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 20 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.