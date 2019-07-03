Rock County courts

DANIEL A. BAKER, 37, of 603 S. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, eight months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

KODY W. FINFROCK, 20, of 2017 Joliet St., Janesville, felony theft of movable property special facts, two years prison and two years extended supervision.

QUANTRELL D. SCHWARTZLOW, 18, of 312 Mowe St., Orfordville, felony escape criminal arrest and felony strangulation and suffocation, two years prison and two years extended supervision.

JASON A. WETHAL, 43, of 2805 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, felony threat to law enforcement officer, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

SAMUEL D. ABDELKOUI JR., 29, of W2385 Cypris Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 100 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

COLTON S. CHILVERS, 28, of 338 Park Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER L. HURT, 21, of 9257 391st Ave., Genoa City, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years prison, one year extended supervision, and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

ANDREW J. LONG, 24, of 222 W. Center St., Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver LSD, two months jail and three years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver LSD, felony manufacture/deliver psilocin, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MOHAMMED OUBENALLA, 37, of 150 W. School St. 326, Sharon, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 15 days jail with Huber.

ROMAN T. GARCIA, 41, OF w6459 Hazel Ridge Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.