Rock County courts
JEFFREY K. BUGGS, 43, of 2504 Lucerne Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
DONTIEZ L. ETCHIN, 32, of 1226 E. Court St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year prison and one year extended supervision.
ZION E. HIBBLER, 20, of 335 E. Racine St., Janesville, two countS felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, one year jail and three years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LANDAN R. LEWIS, 34, of 20 Countryside Drive, Apt. 7, Evansville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
WAYNE R. LUEBKE, of 3206 Hampshire Road, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, four months jail with Huber. Charges of three counts misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ETHAN M. PERRY, 22, of 1905 Conway Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two years probation.
LISA J. SAUCEDO, 23, of 601 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor theft by false representation, two years probation.
TIMMY L. WEEKS, 58, of 329 S. Washington St., Janesville, felony forgery-writings or objects, felony possession of narcotic drugs and two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
CHRISTOPHER A. CARROLL, 41, of 170 County NN, Walworth County Jail, Elkhorn, felony sex offender fail to provide information, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of felony sex offender failure to provide information dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA CONDUITT, 29, of 236 Walworth St. 6, Sharon, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, 30 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
HEATHER L. CONGELOSI, 21, of 1400 Hunters Ridge Drive Unit 63, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL E. DILLARD, 46, of W9492 Clinton St., Darien, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 15 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MIGUEL A. ESPINOZA, 19, of 130 N. Harrison St. Apt. A, Delavan, misdemeanor computer message threatening injury or harm, 60 days jail with Huber and on year probation.
JOSE A. GALARZA JR., 31, of 5050 Lawson School Road, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, four years prison, five years extended supervision, nine months jail with Huber and six years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN P. KONRATH, 50, of N1655 Elm St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANA M. PETERSON, 29, of 314 Maxwell St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JONAS PIETERS, 22, of N8357 Greenwald Court, East Troy, charge of misdemeanor sex with child age 16 or older dismissed but read into court record.
GLENN J. TOLON, 28, of 818 Michigan St. #4, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, two years prison and 30 months extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
KEVIN M. WALSH, 50, of 4051 Boulder Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, 18 month prison and two years extended supervision.