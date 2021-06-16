Rock County courts
DEREK M. CASHORE, 30, of 370 N. Tratt St. #234, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD D. DONNELLY JR., 43, of 1601 N. Randall Ave. #15, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTIN W. ECKERT, 25, of 1423 S. Willard Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
ISAIAH K. EVANS, 26, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, one year jail. Charges of three counts felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and felony possession firearm-convicted of a felony dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFERY S. FORSYTHE, 35, of 2724 Mt. Zion, Janesville, misdemeanor attempt possession of controlled substance, one month jail.
MICHAEL R. KOERNER, 35, of 514 Westlawn Ave., Elkhorn, felony possess drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine, three years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor possession of controlled
PAUL L. MARZAHL, 51, of 830 E. Milwaukee St. Apt. 8, Janesville, three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
JORDYN L. OTTO, 23, of 428 E. Centerway Ave., Janesville, felony attempt manufacture/deliver cocaine, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor prostitution-nonmarital sexual intercourse dismissed but read into court record.
JAMIE A. POFAHL, 40, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, charges of eight counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and three counts misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
EDWARD A. STRZYZYKOWSKI JR., 35, of 224 N. Palm St., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JOHN E. CATE, 47, of 1694 Turtle Mound Lane, Whitewater, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, nine months jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN J. FRENCH, 49, of 405 First St., Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
ISRAEL HERNANDEZ, 28, of W7955 Creek Road Lt. 602, Delavan, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two months jail. Charge of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription dismissed but read into court record.
BRADLEY A. HINZE, 60, of W6658 Barkers Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
CODY J. MEININGER, 32, of 527 Autumn Drive Apt. 103, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.