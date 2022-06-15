Rock County
ROGER A. AMUNDRUD, 47, of 102 E. Madison Ave., Milton, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, 42 months prison and 54 months extended supervision. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER L. BRAUNGER, 40, of 924 Benton Ave., Janesville, felony retail theft, two years probation.
EURA E. BURDINE, 49, of 161 Linn St., Janesville, felony theft of movable property from a person/corpse, 10 months jail with Huber.
BRUCE A. CRULL, 62, of 20 Countryside Drive, Unit 2, Evansville, charges of three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY A. DRAY, 39, of 1625 Randolph Road, Unit 8, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JARED C. KING, 23, of 475 S. Orchard St., Janesville, misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threatens harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of felony threat to law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW D. LEHMANN, 46, of 4544 E. Highway 14, Room 2, Janesville, felony possession of child pornography, three years prison and one year extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony possession of child pornography and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS T. OVANS, 33, of 3907 E. Jacobs Drive, Milton, felony maintain drug trafficking place, three years probation. Charges of felony manufacturing/deliver marijuana, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DEVAN C. TENIENTE, 26, of 1061 Hain Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 45 days jail with Huber.
JORDAN L. WARNER, 26, of 53 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation.
MELISSA E. WILKINSON, 40, of 339 N. Walnut St., Janesville, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
KELLY J. WILLIAMS, 45, of c/o Valerie Olson, 17106 W. Hafeman Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber.
RONNIE G. WILLIAMS, 62, of 14 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber.
Walworth County
LUCAS D. KEBBEKUS, 35, of 897 Platt Ave., Lake Geneva, two counts felony possession of narcotic drugs, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSE M. SANTOS, 24, of 132 Howard St., Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.
AMY L. SCHERFF, 51, of 1528 Highland Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
DENNIS M. SICKLER, 42, of N9193 Maple St., East troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
EDDIE SOTOMAYOR, 42, of 532 High St., Walworth, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest dismissed but read into court record.