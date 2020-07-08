Rock County courts
NATHAN T. BARLASS, 41, of 2118 Myra Ave., Janesville, felony hit and run involving injury, two years probation.
RICHARD A. FOX, 56, of 2519 Hawthorne Ave, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer, 90 days jail.
STACEY I. HARRIS, 30, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #1048, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER J. NOTTESTAD, 27, of 1319 E. Mound Drive, Edgerton, felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DEVONTE D. PAGE, 24, of 4234 Orange St., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five days jail.
GARRETT D. STREULY, 27, of 1629 S. Walnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
STACEY R. UTTERBERG, 46, of 233 Kellogg Ave, Janesville, two counts felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine and felony bail jumping, five years probation. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place, felony knowingly possess methamphetamine, felony possess methamphetamine precursors and felony possess drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine dismissed but read into court record.
KENNETH DERRELL, 49, of 609 N. Pearl St,. Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
FABIAN A. APANTENCO, 28, of 3126 Lockwood Blvd. Apt. A, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 60 days jail and on year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
LORI J. FERO, 55, of 1050 W. Florence St., Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threaten harm, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, five years probation. Charges of six counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and nine counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES R. OLIVER, 23, of 424 Water St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DOUGLAS ROARKE, 20, of 424 W. Center St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JORDAN L. SCHMELING, 28, of 2562 Honey Creek Circle Unit 421, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB R. SZEMBORSKI, 27, OF w986 Violet Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHAD J. WIEDENHOEFT, 38, of W9371 Island Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, 68 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.