Rock County courts
EDWARD D. FROELICH, 49, of 1025 N. Washington St., c/o GIFTS Shelter, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT L. FURGASON, 51, of 62 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
RANDY S. MCDERMOTT, 56, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated eighth offense, three years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content eighth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JALECIA A. MCSHAN, 33, of 320 Dodge St., Apt. 4, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, one month jail with Huber.
SHELDON L. PHILLIPS, 40, of 530 S. Blackhawk St., Janesville, three counts financial transaction card-fraudulent use, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor financial transaction card-fraudulent use dismissed but read into court record.
BRYAR E. VELEY, 30, of 1109 Lein Drive, Edgerton, two counts misdemeanor retail theft, 18 months probation.
Walworth County courts
KAILEY M. BASTEN, 22, of 252 N. Tratt St., Unit 2, Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin and two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two years jail and two years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver LSD dismissed but read into court record.
SHANNON M. NOWACZYK, 29, of 154 E. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM C. RICE, 19, of W5458 County Es, Elkhorn, felony theft of movable property, two days jail and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
OSCAR U. RODRIGUEZ, 34, OF 556 E. North St., Whitewater, three counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, one year jail and four years probation.
KONRAD A. STURGEON, 36, of 625 Wells St., Apt. 14, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
NORMAN A. VELASQUEZ MORALES, 28, of 290 S. Franklin St., Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor operating without a valid license dismissed but read into court record.