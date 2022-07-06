Rock County
KATHERINE Y. BRIGHT, 40, of 225 Parkview Drive, Apt. 2, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, eight days jail with Huber.
JEREMY L. DOWNING, 46, of 522 Muir St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
SPENCER D. EMERSON, 42, of 211 N. Marion Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
KEVIN L. GERARD, 38, of 515 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 20 days jail with Huber and two years probation.
KRISTINE J. MACKOVICH, 56, of 11 S. Chatham St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
KRISTINE J. MACKOVICH, 56, of 337 Longwood Drive, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor retail theft and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH J. SALADINO JR., 36, of P.O. Box 1574, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense and felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, three years prison, four years extended supervision and two months jail. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content sixth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, three counts felony bail jumping and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
VERLAN K. SHIRLEY, 66, of 1209 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony intimidate victim/use or attempt force, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CYNTHIA A. TYRER, 58, of 877 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor theft of movable property, 18 months probation.
ADAM G. L. WRIGHT, 32, of 6114 S. Highway 51, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail.
Walworth County
AIDAN J. EGAN-SMITH, 30, OF 1313 Tomike St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor fail/report to county jail, three months jail. Charge of felony fail/report to county jail dismissed but read into court record.
IAN G. JOHNSON, 30, of 3393 South Road, Lake Geneva, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two weeks jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEFF T. KLARICH, 54, of 314 W. Bella Vista St., Darien, misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, six months jail with Huber.