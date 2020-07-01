Rock County courts
CHRISTOPHER L. BUOL, 39, of 504 Prospect, Janesville, misdemeanor neglecting a child, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three years probation. Charges of felony resist officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury and felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.
DENNIS L. DRAVES, 57, of 10936 Tighe Road, Clinton, felony operating while intoxicated eighth offense, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content eighth offense dismissed but read into court record.
CARL J. L. EBERT JR., 30, of 113 S. Franklin St., C/O CSP, Janesville, misdemeanor operated with restricted controlled substance second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DAWN C. GERARD, 37, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #13, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation.
KEITH R. SCHNEIDER, 43, of 408 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, felony possess firearm, one year jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JULIE A. SULLIVAN, 52, of 10991 N. Gladys Drive, Edgerton, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content eighth offense, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
ALEXI P. AQUERO-WITTE, 28, of 1213 Mole Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
TIMM P. BYRNE JR., 32, of 1839 Division St. #H2, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KAITLYN J. CAMERON, 19, of 407 E. Geneva St., Delavan, charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five counts misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order and six counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
NANCY A. DLABAL, 56, of 858 Commus Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID B. DORTCH, 39, of W7955 Creek Road #205, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, three days jail.
NASARIO FLORES-VASQUEZ, 47, of W3454 Mohawk Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.
GREGGORY J. LANGDON, 55, of N3088 Violet Road, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense and felony resisting or obstructing an officer, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision and six months jail.
ANTHONY F. LEWIS JR., 29, of 1406 Holiday Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, 90 days jail with Huber.
DANTE D. NEWELL, 21, of 1326 Marion St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 30 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ERIC L. RUCKS, 34, of 1183 Linden Road, Pell Lake, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision and one year jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
GILBERTO SANCHEZ-DARIO, 61, of 1642 S. Willard Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, two days jail.
AMY L. SCHERFF, 49, of 1528 Highland Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KELLY M. STANKUS, 44, of 9510 400th Ave., Genoa City, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, five months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
BENITO G. VERDUZCO, 55, of 131 N. Oak St., Whitewater, misdemeanor battery, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.