Rock County courts
STEPHANIE L. CUNNINGHAM, 24, of 129 Oakwood Ave., Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated with minor passenger causing injury, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLES E. LEE, 51, of 12 ½ S. Academy, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail.
LOGAN A. PEDERSON, 26, of 115 N. Walnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KADEE M. RUSSELL, 26, of 4313 Crossing Lane, Milton, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, two years probation. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony possession of cocaine with intent dismissed but read into court record.
TY N. THAYER, 29, of 3841 S. Arizona Trail, Janesville, two counts felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony retail theft, misdemeanor neglecting a child and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation. Charges of felony misappropriate ID information-avoid penalty, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor take/drive vehicle without consent/abandon vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
TYLER J. BEMUS, 23, of 128 W. Market St. #102, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 135 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHAWA J. CRAWFORD, 36, of 123 Park Place #A, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ROSS DEAKINS, 36, of 219 Walworth St., Sharon, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH B. ELLEFSEN, 34, of 140 Prairie St., Sharon, felony possession of marijuana, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
EMMANUEL M. HERNANDEZ, 27, of 374 E. Geneva St. #31, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 180 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN C. HEYEL, 50, of 2817 Edwards St. Unit B, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KELSEY A. HINTZ, 25, of 1167 Wells St. 10, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, 60 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES R. JACKSON, 62, of 1800 Miller Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor hit and run, 15 days jail with Huber.
QUINTON R. KOKAN MOAT, 24, of 1925 Beaulah Ave., East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LETTITIA A. KOKAN, 46, of 1925 Beaulah Ave., East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
RYAN SANDERS, 24, of 433 Autumn Drive, Delavan, felony second degree sexual assault of child, six years prison, six years extended supervision, six months jail and six years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor sexual intercourse with child 16 or older/actor 19 or older dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY A. TERRELL, 42, of 417 E. Washington St., Delavan, charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court record dismissed but read into court record.