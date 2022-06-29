Rock County
SAMUEL M. ARAGON, 28, of 2317 Rockport Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JACINTO I. BARRON JR., 28, of 444 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm, three years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor disorderly, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MARIAH L. BECK, 31, of 508 19th Ave., Monroe, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DAKOTA A. BLISS, 30, of 1812 Green Valley Drive, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber.
NEIL E. BUTCHER, 65, of 2821 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
DAVID CABELLO JR., 35, of 327 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber.
GERALD L. CAMPTON, 63, of 4544 Highway 14, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail.
RAYNA J. CHARLET, 22, of 933 Benton Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor reckless driving-cause bodily harm, one year probation.
BRADY E. CLEVELAND, 27, OF 1310 Mayfair Drive, Apt. 10, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ERRAN A. DAVIS, 51, of 3107 Palmer Drive, Unit 5, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JASON A. DORSEY, 35, of 3829 Balmoral Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DEONTE L. FOSTER, 39, of 2206 W. Wall St., Janesville, felony possess firearm and felony bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
HONEY M. FREEMAN, 56, of 329 S. Washington St., Janesville, felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, three years probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs, three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMIAH J. FUHR, 38, of 1020 Ravine St., Janesville, three counts felony bail jumping and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, three counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY J. HARRIED, 36, of 5127 N. county M, Evansville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 18 months probation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
LA TOYA L. HILL, 25, of 2617 Harvard Drive, Janesville, charge of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER W. HOOPS, 30, of 214 N. Grant Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CAROLYN J. HUNT, 36, of 203 Church St., Clinton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
AARON L. JENSEN, 34, of 580 W. Caine St., Apt. 1, Whitewater, misdemeanor battery, one year probation, Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAYTON S. JENSEN, 24, of 715 Grove St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
TYLER L. S. LARSON, 24, of 4028 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.
ALFONSO C. LOAYZA, 57, of 3323 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY M. LYNCH, 36, of 104 N. Terrace St., Janesville, two counts felony take and drive vehicle without consent, two years probation. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property dismissed but read into court record.
JOSE A. O. VILLASECA, 33, of 2306 Johnson St., Lot 41, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
ANDREW O. STEPHENS, 27, of 1551 S. Chatham St., Janesville, misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threatens harm and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JESY J. STOWERS, 27, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 31, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charge of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.
AUSTIN M. ZEROMSKI, 27, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, 18 months probation.
Walworth County
ANITA A. ALDERMAN, 60, of 1411 E. Road 3, Edgerton, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
KEVIN M. BETHSCHEIDER, 62, of N2020 County J, 427, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ZACHARY R. ISAACS, 20, of W8191 Elkhorn Road, Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, three days jail and 18 months probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
ANNE L. MCDONALD SMITH, 60, of N1428 Peters Road, Sharon, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
CRAIG M. RANDOLPH, 26, of 281 Parkside Drive, Apt. 103, Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, three years prison, three years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JEFF M. STASIAK, 42, of N3340 Old 89 Road, Darien, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER M. YOUNGS, 43, of 624 S. Woodpine Drive, Elkhorn, three counts felony possess firearm, four years prison, four years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and seven years probation. Charges of nine counts felony sex registry violation dismissed but read into court record.