Rock County courts
SANDRA E. BROWN, 45, of 1817 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, five days jail with Huber. Charge of operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.
MARCUS A. HILL, 25, of 468 N. Walnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of felony battery by prisoners and misdemeanor violate state/county institution laws dismissed but read into court record.
DAMIEN J. KIRSCH, 19, of 357 W. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.
NOAH S. LUTZKE, 19, of 411 Comfortcove St., Orfordville, two counts misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, 18 months probation.
JOHN R. OEHRKE, 37, of 320 W. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber.
JOVANNI J. SANCHEZ, 23, of 2209 Dupont Drive, Janesville, felony armed robbery, one year jail with Huber and six years probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, felony burglary of building or dwelling, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JUAN D. SERRANO, 64, of 342 Mineral Point St., Janesville, felony battery by prisoners and felony substantial batter-intend bodily harm, one year jail with Huber.
MANDRICK T. J. TEICH, 22, of 535 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail and two years probation. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer dismissed.
JERRY F. WILLIAMS, 22, of 4325 N. River Road, Janesville, felony attempt theft of movable property from person/corpse, two years probation. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony possession of marijuana with intent dismissed but read into court record.
MALACHI C. WITTE, 18, of 601 Porter Road, Evansville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor negligent handling of burning material, two years probation. Charge of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.