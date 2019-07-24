Rock County courts

TYLER A. DAVIS, 35, of 821 George Unit 1, Edgerton, four counts misdemeanor posts or publishes depiction of person without consent, two years’ probation. Charges of four counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL M. JACKSON, 43, of 528 S. Arch St., Janesville, three counts felony possession of child pornography, 10 years prison and nine years extended supervision. Charges of felony first degree child sexual assault and 26 counts of felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.

LASHAUN A. JOHNSON, 40, of 224 Chestnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, six months jail. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer dismissed but read into court record.

ERIN T. MAYO, 40, of 114 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

MARIBETH DJURDJULOV, 58, OF 1127 Wheeler St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

GREGORY M. KNOX, 41, of 1859 Tomas Drive, East Troy, felony operating while intoxicated fifth of sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense and felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JEREMIAH X. MONTAGUE, 54, of 725 ½ E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, two counts felony burglary of building or dwelling, on year jail with Huber and four years’ probation.

BRANDON M. PINDER, 36, of 1021 North St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 150 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

DAMEISHA T. SAIN, 22, of 1090 Birchwood St #1D, Delavan, misdemeanor bail-jumping, four days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating without a valid license dismissed but read into court record.