Rock County courts

KIMBERLY L. GARZA, 38, of Country Side Motel 4700 Room 2, Highway 14, Janesville, three counts misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, nine months jail.

DEVIN D. HAZELTINE, 25, of 1001 Lord St., Edgerton, misdemeanor battery, 21 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed.

LINDSY K. HERBRAND, 29, of 1503 Alden Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year jail with Huber and five years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JASON P. HOCKMUTH, 40, of 1210 King St. #3, Janesville, felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense, one year jail and three years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs and three counts felony bail-jumping dismissed.

MICHAEL J. HUEBNER, 27, of 304 ½ Albion St., Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail.

DUSTIN C. TEUBERT, 38, of 2133 Adel, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and two counts felony bail-jumping, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor hit and run attended vehicles dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

ANDRE JACKSON, 51, of 215 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years prison and three years extended supervision.

CHRISTINA M. LONG, 36, of 3208 Main St. #1, east Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ROY F. MAILHOT JR., 61, of 155 N. Hyer Lane #203, Whitewater, misdemeanor operate without valid license, five days jail with Huber.

PRESTON L. MEHLEIS, 17, of W1319 Honey Suckle Road, Genoa City, five counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, 15 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 38 counts of misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL T. SCHAUF, 27, of 955 William St., Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM L. SMITH, 35, of 584 Elmhurst Ave. #8, Delavan, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year and nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.