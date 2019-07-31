Rock County courts

MARY M. ALLAN, 21, of 215 S. Jackson St., basement, Janesville, two counts felony burglary of building or dwelling and five counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, two years prison, three years extended supervision and nine months jail.

CHRISTOPHER M. BURTON, 32, of 220 Cherry St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and six counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

BREANNA M. CUTARA, 25, of 524 E. Madison Ave., Milton, two counts misdemeanor battery, two years’ probation. Charge of felony substantial battery intending bodily harm dismissed.

ISAIAH K. EVANS, 24, of 2906 Kennedy Road Apt. 2, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

WILLIAM B. FLECHA, 62, of 758 S. Main St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

KENNETH D. GLEED, 48, of 26 Cortland Drive, Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

SETH D. GRANT, 43, of 1277 Bluff Road #4, Whitewater, felony burglary of building or dwelling, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor take/drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle dismissed.

KEYLYNN S. HUGHES, 33, of 2506 Conde St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail time with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

DUSTIN L. KIRICHKOW, 36, of 2814 Holiday Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

JANMARION L. LOFTON, 46, of 431 Madison St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, one year jail.

JUSTIN T. MCQUITTER, 31, of 414 S. Elizabeth, Whitewater, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation.

BRIANA K. MILLER, 34, of 220 W. Walworth Apt. 4, Delavan, two counts felony possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail-jumping, four years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

DUSTIN D. O’CONNOR, 37, of 102 S. Chatham St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

SAMUEL J. PITCHER, 18, of 2222 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana, two years’ probation.

CAMDON R. STEWART, 42, of 306 E. Racine St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 120 days jail with Huber.

Walworth County courts

JESUS J. ARANDA, 43, of 605 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, felony second degree sexual assault of child, three years’ prison.

KIRK M. BLAND, 52, of N1661 Maple St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

GILBERT R. RODRIGUEZ, 38, of 609 Mcdowell St., Delavan, felony theft of moveable property and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 90 days of jail with Huber and three years’ extended supervision.

JEREMY A. SAAVEDRA, 31, of 501 E. First Ave. Apt. C, Elkhorn, misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail with Huber.