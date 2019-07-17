Rock County courts

DONALD C. BORGWARDT, 52, no fixed address, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 120 days jail.

MATTHEW A. BURR, 33, of 225 Milton Ave., Apt. 2F, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

AARON S. EMERSON, 31, of 2632 Cherokee Road, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months’ probation.

TAYLOR L. FRAUNFELDER, 23, of 2042 Pierce St., Janesville, felony first degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, four years prison and nine years extended supervision. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts felony manufacture/deliver heroin dismissed but read into court record.

QUINCY A. HEVEL, 27, of P.O. Box 70, 5402 S. County Road D, Afton, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

CALLA M. HILL, 33, of 1714 Mineral Point Ave., c/o Allison Schneider, Janesville, felony battery to law officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

BRANDY J. HINTZMAN, 38, of 316 N. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor misstate facts, one year probation.

ALLEN J. JOHNSON, 37, of 10619 N. County Line Road, #31, Whitewater, three counts misdemeanor retail theft, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and four counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DARREN M. JOHNSON, 28, of 2110 S. Walnut St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

JARED D. JOHNSON, 27, of 2865 Holiday Drive, Janesville, charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

SAMANTHA A. JORDAN, 27, of 8124 W. Mill St., Orfordville, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony possession of marijuana with intent dismissed but read into court record.

BERNARD E. LOVE, 61, of 104 Wallace Way, Milton, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, on year jail with Huber and five years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense dismissed but read into court record.

TRENTON A. LYLE, 36, of 813 E. Memorial, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM M. MONAT, 27, of 2505 Rutledge Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months’ probation. Charge of felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm dismissed.

LAWRENCE L. OLSON, 65, of 14522 W. Hafeman Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

CHARLI M. POTE, 34, of 604 S. Jackson St., Janesville, felony escape criminal arrest, 120 days jail with Huber.

SCOTT H. STEPHENS, 52, of 1605 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, two counts felony manufacture/deliver heroin, 18 months’ prison and three years extended supervision.

Walworth County courts

KIRK J. ANGUS-GREEN, 29, of 118 S. Church St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

MICHELLE ESPINOZA, 43, of 750 Southwind Drive 104, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor bail-jumping, six months jail with Huber and on year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

COLLIN A. HOUGHTON, 20, of 1400 Hunters Ridge Drive, 29, Genoa city, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

BRADY J. JAMROZEK, 21, of 1143 W. Carriage Drive Apt. #3, Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of felony resist officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW J. LUCHSINGER, 26, of 1736 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton, felony bail-jumping, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision and three years’ probation.

JORDAN S. MARTZ, 20, of W1001 Woodbine Road, Genoa city, felony theft of movable property, 45 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

KASE R. MYERSON, 20, of 3676 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva, two counts felony possession of marijuana with intent, two years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony maintain drug trafficking place, two counts misdemeanor possession of cocaine and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

ALONDRA P. PEREZ, 19, of 707 Sutter Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.

DARYL P. RUNNELLS, 54, of 150 W. School St. Apt. #122, Sharon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct 100 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ANTONIA M. VINCENTI, 19, of N3393 Oak Road, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.

ZACHARY R. WOJCIK, 29, of 5614 highway 11, 20W, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 375 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.