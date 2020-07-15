Rock County courts
BENJAMIN J. ANDERSON, 45, of 1611 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
CHRISTOPHER C. BELL, 27, of 1908 N. Washington St. #2, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
TOMAS J. BERK, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, 180 days jail.
BRANDON L. DIAZ, 21, of 431 ½ N. Terrace St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD J. PITTS, 35, of 1234 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLI M. POTE, 35, of 604 S. Jackson St., Janesville, felony escape-criminal arrest, 120 days jail.
NICOLE M. RANDALL, 31, of 1407 Frederick St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAVON SERRANO, 18, of 253 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, six months jail with Huber. Charges of felony forgery-uttering and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TORIE E. TEWS, 33, of 7707 W. Plymouth Church Road, Orfordville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years probation. Charge of felony criminal damage to property dismissed.
ROBERT S. WEBB, 66, of 1347 Center Ave. #2, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.
Walworth County courts
KEVIN T. AKEY, 61, of N7221 Mccabe Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor fraud against financial institution and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money and felony forgery-uttering dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDER B. BEATOVIC, 21, of 724 S. Woodpine Drive, Elkhorn, felony armed robbery and felony burglary of building or dwelling, six years prison, six year extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and six years probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
KRISTIN A. DOMINO, 36, of 531 Fremont Ave., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 90 days jail with Huber and on year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB D. ESCH, 33, of 4026 County F, Delavan, felony manufacture or deliver prescription drug, 45 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony possession of schedule IV drugs with intent dismissed but read into court record.
ALEX M. FINNBERG, 29, of N3185 Violet Road, Geneva Township, two counts felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, four years prison and six years extended supervision. Charges of seven counts felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MELISSA S. FREDERICK, 34, of 842 N. Carter St., Genoa City, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping, six months jail and three years probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, five counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
EMANUEL LLANOS, 18, of 37 N. West St. 201, Elkhorn, felony possession of child pornography by person under age of 18, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision, four months jail and three years probation. Charge of felony possession of child pornography by person under age of 18 dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH P. MARX, 35, of 271 E. Amber Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 55 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAKE D. MURPHY, 29, of 1625 Jackson Park Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.
RICARDO S. ORTIZ, 31, of 1008 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, felony criminal damage to property, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL S. RODRIGUEZ, 35, of 4 Coburn Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months hail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT J. SCOTT, 58, 4003 S. Channel Drive, Delavan, felony first degree intentional homicide, life in prison.
AMANDA A. STEINKE, 20, of 1167 Wells St. 10, Lake Geneva, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
BRYAN M. THOMPSON, 37, of N1329 Hillside Blvd., Genoa City, felony capture an intimate representation, 90 days jail with Huber and three years probation.
ANTONIO VALADEZ, 44, of 406 N. Terrace St. Apt. 2, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber.
JENNIFER A. VOIGHT, 46, of 2799 Brooks Court, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
PRIEST GREGORY G. WILLIAMS, 46, of 207 S. High St., Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, 200 days jail with Huber. Charges of three counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money dismissed but read into court record.
GARRETT W. WITTERHOLT, 27, of N7606 Pine Knolls Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.