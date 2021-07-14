Rock County courts
TYLER J. ABRAHAM, 28, of 610 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years probation. Charges of felony forgery-uttering and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
TERRY E. BARBER JR., 25, of 1515 Holiday Drive #2, Janesville misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation.
STEPHANIE A. LARSON, 52, of 18 ½ W. Fulton, Unit 1, Edgerton, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, four years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS J. MCLEAN, 39, of 116 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, three years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ASHLEY R. ROSENCRANS, 35, of 4409 Fairfield Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, five days jail with Huber.
Walworth County courts
DRAKE J. CASCIARO, 24, of W5393 Wisconsin Drive, Elkhorn, felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years prison, three years extended supervision and three months jail. Charges of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTINE COLEMAN, 42, of 370 N. Tratt St. #139, Whitewater, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN G. PACZKOWSKI, 38, of N3176 State Road 67, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.