Rock County
MAXIMINO X. HERNANDEZ, 23, of 618 Lincoln St., Unit 1, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL J. MANSELL JR., 47, of 2733 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, 18 months prison and 42 months extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN G. MIKKELSON, 49, of 6909 N. County M, Evansville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and six counts felony bail jumping, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charges of felony possession of methamphetamine; three counts felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine; felony possess amphetamine with intent; felony maintain drug trafficking place; felony possess drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce, or store methamphetamine; five counts felony bail jumping; misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription; misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor battery; misdemeanor disorderly conduct and six counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT W. NELSON, 39, of 1116 W. Wall St., Janesville, misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor operating while revoked, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER M. SCHUMACHER, 44, of 1321 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
LUKE D. SPRY, 30, of 514 ½ Prospect Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, 15 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
NATHANIEL J. DAVIS, 31, of 503 E. First Ave., Unit C, Elkhorn, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
PEDRO J. GONZALEZ, 33, OF 433 Autumn Drive 106, Delavan, felony fail/report to county jail, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ELIZABETH J. HEUSSER, 67, of 250 Havenwood Drive, Apt. 308, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, two years prison and four years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER D. MACIOSEK, 36, of W2043 Honey Creek Road, East Troy, felony possess firearm, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
SHELLY A. MONROE, 57, of 3469 TK Lane, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.