Rock County courts
SANDRA K. EWING, 39, of 418 W. Holmes St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
ANGELICA R. JOHNSON, 30, of 1521 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor false emergency 911 call, five days jail.
DYLAN J. KING, 27, of 1127 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RONALD D. PROTZ, 50, of 8225 E. County Road P, Clinton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JASEN A. RUTHERFORD, 48, of 1716 Sousa Court, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
WYATT D. WILLIAMS, 18, of 4804 N. Kennedy Road, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
CHRISTOPHER M. DRESSLER, 47, of 517 Main St., Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber.
ZAKARY R. FIBISH, 27, of 1010 Ridgway Court Apt. 8, Elkhorn, charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BROOKE L. HINTZ, 24, of 125 S. Lincoln St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
JACOB A. HUMPHREY, 33, OF 409 Walworth St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
NICOLE A. KUHL, 31, of N2216 Oak Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER R. MORONEZ, 35, of 1090 Birchwood St. Apt. 1B, Delavan, misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.
ANTONIO SANTIAGO JR., 30, of 233 S. Green St., Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
JASON N. SMITH, 47, of 517 Water St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, 180 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.