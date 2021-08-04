Rock County courts
CHRISTOPHER G. BAREMORE, 43, of 1837 Alden Road, Janesville, felony threat to law enforcement officer, three years prison, three years extended supervision, six months jail with Huber and three years probation.
JASMINE M. CRAWFORD, 28, of 118 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KIMBERLY K. HEAPS, 33, of 1209 Mayfair Drive, Janesville, felony theft of movable property, three counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor theft of movable property, three years probation. Charges of five counts bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRENNON J. MARSHALL, 28, of 621 Rockport Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ALVERE D. PARKER, 30, of 106 N. Main St., Edgerton, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
NATHAN J. QUINDT, 40, of 1912 E. Racine St., Apt. 6, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, 18 months probation.
SAMUEL RANGEL JR., 29, of 1302 Myra Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three months jail with Huber and two years probation.
JORDAN M. RIGGS, 30, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail.
DONTAY L. ROQUEMORE, 27, of 504 N. Main St., Edgerton, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ASHLEY D. SMITH, 34, of 612 Cherry St., Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
RENO D. THOM, 23, of 309 W. Van Buren St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony burglary of building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, five years prison, four years extended supervision one year prison and three years probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL P. WATROUS, 36, of 1325 Laramie Lane, Apt. 2, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor theft-false representation and three counts misdemeanor retail theft, two years probation.
MICHEAL M. WOPAT, 24, of 122 Royal Court, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JONATHAN W. APPLING, 45, of 1235 LaSalle St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL P. BARBOSA, 44, of 10619 N. County Line Road, 69, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years jail. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
WAYNE E. CASTENSON, 57, of W4473 County A, Elkhorn, felony second degree sexual assault of child, 10 years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charges of felony second degree sexual assault of child, felony child enticement-sexual contact, felony incest with child and felony exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child dismissed but read into court record.
GREGORY I. FLORES, 59, of 114 S. Wisconsin St., Apt. 203, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
MARCOS GARCIA, 30, of 1924 S. Marion Ave., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor carry a concealed knife, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
HERMAN D. GARDNER, 63, of N1243 Clover Road #C, Genoa city, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SETH J. GAYHART, 24, of 528 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID L. HARRIS, 26, of N2020 County H, Lot 423, Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, six months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT A. SCHUMACHER, 26, of 806 Miller Ave., Janesville, felony bail jumping, one year probation.
MASON W. VOLBRECHT, 32, of N3228 Robin Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB L. WEST, 27, of 141 N. Oak St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.