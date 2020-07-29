Rock County courts
ADAM A. DAHL, 34, of 1316 Linden Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence and misdemeanor bail jumping, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor cause injury while operating with prohibited blood alcohol content dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY J. HARRIED, 34, of 330 Union St., Evansville, felony fail/comply to officer-person into custody and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation.
DIANE L. MCCURTY, 56, of 162 Brakefield, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, four years probation. Charge of misdemeanor two counts disorderly conduct and three misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY H. MCGUIRE, 29, of 1347 Center Ave. Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM L. MILLIS, 57, of 7240 E. Ryan Road, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ZACHARY E. MOEN, 22, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o/ Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, three counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years prison, five years extended supervision and nine months jail.
ROBERT W. RASMUSSEN, 55, of 1148 Mildred Circle, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY R. RYAN, 30, of 411 Kenosha St., Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
TASHIA M. SLAUGHTER, 28, OF 304 Madison, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ZACHARY P. TERPSTRA, 29, of 630 Monroe St. Apt. 2, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order, three counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
SHAWN W. JACKSON, 30, of 291 N. Fraternity Lane 212, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber.
SAMANTHA J. MADES, 31, of 612 W. Holmes St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL L. MOSS, 43, of 346 S. Cottage St., Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and two years probation.
THOMAS A. WEATHERFORD, 29, of 480 Madison St. #1, Walworth, misdemeanor neglecting a child, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.