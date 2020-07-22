Rock County courts
MICHAELA M. DWYER, 28, of 281 E. Main St. #1, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under influence dismissed but read into court record.
MARK E. NOBLE, 50, of 406 W. Beloit St., Walworth, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
KIM N. RHOADES, 51, of 3021 Palmer Drive Apt. 5, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID A. SELGREN, 68, of 752 Hilltop Drive, Milton, misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
LISA L. SMITH, 30, of N7788 Bowers Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation.
ANN M. ZIMDARS, 34, of 210 Church St., Clinton, felony hit and run-involve great bodily harm, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony reckless driving-cause great bodily harm, felony knowingly operating while suspended and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
DENA D. CLARK, 52, of 71 Valley St. #4, Williams Bay, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 120 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ROGER F. GARITE III, 31, of N1487 Hillside Blvd., Genoa City, felony fail to report to county jail, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
SAMUEL GAUGER, 41, of 427 E. Harmony Lane, Elkhorn, felony bail jumping, 30 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of two counts felony fail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JACLYN R. MARQUARDT, 31, of 1201 County Road H C22, Genoa City, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one year probation.
JAMES P. WILKINSON, 35, of N1277 Grove Road P.O. Box 861, Pell Lake, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.