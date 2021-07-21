Rock County courts
AMANDA M. ADAMS, 33, of 323 W. Court St., Apt. 219, Elkhorn, felony bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use dismissed but read into court record.
KENNETH R. CRISP, 29, of 393 E. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHERYL A. HAAKENSON, 65, of 800 Elm Drive, Apt. 408, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 19 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JESSE P. MONSON, 26, of 2412 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
RET RIM, 59, of 219 Union St. #4, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MARK A. THOMPSON, 36, of 709 Prairie Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years probation.
NICHOLE M. WOODRUFF, 36, of 618 S. Academy St., Janesville, felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, two years prison, three years extended supervision and three years probation.
Walworth County courts
KELSEY T. ALFORD, 26, of 1114 Sauganash Drive, Fontana, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation.
CAROL J. BACK, 56 of 116 N. Broad St. 1, Elkhorn, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of two counts disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES ENDL, 19, of 219 Lewis St., Apt. 5, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
OSCAR GONZALEZ, 45, of 135 W. Madison St., Darien, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
GARY A. HEEHLER, 63, of W3104 Conant St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
JOSE E. REYES ALVARADO, 37, of 293 Meadow Drive, Genoa City, felony attempt first-degree intentional homicide, eight years prison and 15 years extended supervision. Charges of felony engender safety/reckless use of firearm, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JOSE A. SOTO SERNA, 29, of 716 Center St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and one year probation.
DAVID L. TWAITE, 34, of W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping, two weeks jail with Huber and one year probation.
DENNIS J. VERSCHELDEN, 55, of 401 Burr St., Apt. 8, Clinton, misdemeanor lewd, lascivious behavior-exposure, one year jail with Huber and one year probation.