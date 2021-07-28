Rock County courts
JASON J. FAUST, 47, of 1015 Tolman St., Lake Geneva, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, three years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.
CALEB A. GRAVES, 20, of 2633 N. Lexington Drive, Apt. 27, Janesville, felony second degree sexual assault of child, one year jail and five years probation.
DAIANA Z. NIEMIEC, 28, of 615 S. Sixth St., Delavan, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two years probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.
DONALD D. RYAN, 46, of 6219 S. highway 51, Lot 1036, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail with Huber.
SCOTT S. WASON, 49, of 3818 N. West River Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed.
Walworth County courts
SHAWN M. BRADY, 26, of 29 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, 80 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTY M. KOERNER, 42, of N6726 Laurel Road, Elkhorn, felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.
MARCO A. LOPEZ, 20, of 509 E. First Ave., Apt. A, Elkhorn, two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail and four years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JASMINE S. MCGEE, 30, of 370 N. Tratt St. 244, Whitewater, misdemeanor operate without valid license and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operate without valid license and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RICKI L. MONROE, 46, of W1388 Birchwood Road, Genoa city, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and one year probation.
FRANCISCO PEREZ, 27, of 1010 Mallard Lane, Genoa City, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, 14 days jail with Huber.
NATHAN J. WAGNER, 36, of 2742 Frontage Road, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.