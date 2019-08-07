Rock County courts

MARQUISE D. CLARK, 34, of 314 N. High St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, nine months jail.

JAYSE M. CODY, 30, of 518 Park Ave., Edgerton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CHELSEA T. KOSIER, 29, of 2426 Sherwood Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, six months jail.

MAURICIO A. PEREZ, 25, of 17 W. Front St., Milton, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense and thee counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

FAWN M. RINALDI, 44, of 1404 Highland Ave. #3, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

NADIA N. SERRANO, 20, of 1108 Wall St., Janesville, charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER J. ZOELLNER JR., 23, of 205 E. Holmes St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.

Walworth County courts

HAMAD A. ALOMANI, 26, of W3812 Beaver Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance, 60 days jail with Huber.

JESSICA C. BOREN, 29, of 1140 W. South St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE A. FISH, 23, of 418 Beloit St. 10, Walworth, felony manufacture/deliver LSD, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of two counts manufacture/deliver LSD dismissed but read into court record.

ALEXANDER M. RAMOS, 40, of W6861 S. Shore Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

EDWARD J. MORRIS, 1881 Dodge St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor hit and run, two days jail.

MERECEDES D. OESTREICH, 27, of 507 Campus St. 2, Milton, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, on year jail with Huber.

VINCENT A. SQUEO, 25, of N3291 Larch Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read onto court record.