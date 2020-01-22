Rock County courts

JERMHAL J. CAMPBELL, 45, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber. Charge of felony second degree reckless injury dismissed but read into court record.

HUNTER A. DAVIS, 20, of 324 Caroline St. Apt. 3, Janesville, two counts burglary of building or dwelling, three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm, 12 counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

TAMMY L. GOEDE, 48, of 23 Sinclair St. Upper, Janesville, felony fifth offense operating while intoxicated, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense dismissed but read into court record.

KEZIA C. HAFFERY, 39, of 11457 N. Lakeview Drive, Edgerton, charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

LEE A. POFFENBERGER, 38, of P.O. Box 631, Janesville, misdemeanor lewd/lascivious behavior-exposure, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charge of felony third degree sexual assault and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

SCOTT S. WASON, 48, of 3820 Avery Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID A. ZIMMERMAN, 32, of 3602 Wildflower Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

KEVIN L. ABERNATHY, 21, of 975 W. Main St. Apt. 9, Whitewater, two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, 45 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony maintain drug trafficking place, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription dismissed but read into court record.

TREMAINE L. BELL, 37, of 122 Knoll Road, Walworth, felony sex registry violation, 60 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

JUSTIN C. COOK, 31, of 885 S. Janesville St. #207, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating without valid license, seven days jail. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH M. DVORNIK, 57, of 2871 Klovar Lane, East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH B. ELLEFSEN, 33, of 140 Prairie St., Sharon, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 105 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

CHAS ERVIN, 39, of W1314 Beach Road, East Troy, felony possession of firearm and misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person, 90 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JUSTIN L. HORNER, 29, of N9188 Old County P, Whitewater, felony bail jumping, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

ANDRAE S. HOVEY, 37, of 518 Borg Road, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

DANIEL K. LEIN, 33, of 1327 W. Main St. #1, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor lewd/lascivious behavior-exposure and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

THOMAS P. PARKER, 50, of 225 Williams St., Williams Bay, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 18 months prison and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KATHERINE M. RAUTIO, 43, of 1134 Phoenix St. 8, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, 20 days jail with Huber.

CHARISSA R. ROTHAMER, 20, of 1621 S. Willard Ave. Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM L. SMITH, 36, of 2863 Ingersoll Place, Delavan, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KONRAD A. STURGEON, 34, of 625 Wells St. Apt. #14, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 60 days jail with Huber and two years probation.

MICHAEL A. SZERKINS II, 38, of 1702 Birchwood St. 4, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, 90 days jail with Huber and three years probation.

JOSEPH TOMINARO, 55, of N3278 University Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JONAH F. VAN VLEET, 24, of N2348 County F, Walworth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

KEVIN D. VANCE, 23, of 706 Faryl Ave. 11, Delavan, felony forgery-uttering and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID D.W. WEIGELT, 37, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and felony vehicle operator flee-elude officer, three years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.