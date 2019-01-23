Rock County courts

KIMBERLY A. ADAMS, 48, of 210 S. Wright Road, Janesville, felony homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, five years prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.

LORENZO L. ALEXANDER, 22, of 2837 Liberty Lane, c/o Matt Ours Probation & Parole, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting and officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 10 months jail.

LAURA J. BROWN, 52, of 733 E. Centerway #5, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor resisting or failing to stop dismissed but read into court record.

JOSHUA D. CHURCH, 24, of 435 S. Madison St., Evansville, misdemeanor battery, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

THOMAS L. C. COATES, 32, of 4040 N. River Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JEFFERY M. DEVLIN, 26, of 437 Madison St., charged of felony possession of narcotic drugs heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed.

DEBRA A. FRANKLIN, 50, of 535 S. Randall Ave. #7, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense in five years, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with restricted controlled substance fourth offense in five years dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER A. HOLLIE, 28, of 619 Kellogg Ave. Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 60 days jail with Huber.

RYAN A. KNULL, 21, of 4004 ZDorchester Drive, c/o James Knull, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling as party to crime, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 as party to crime and misdemeanor criminal damage to property as party to crime, one year probation.

SAMUEL M. ARAGON, 25, of 2317 Rockport Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Humber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance third offense and misdemeanor reckless driving causing bodily harm dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL W. MCVEIGH, 60, 930 Princeton Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

CHASE L. MUNNS, 19, of 11182 N. Washington Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JONATHAN D. PETTIT, 29, of 1206 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 10 days jail.

AZURENA RAMOS-DOMINGUEZ, 31, of 15 N. High St. Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor issue of worthless check over $2,500 and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of felony forgery-uttering dismissed but read into court record.

ADONIS E. RENDEROS, 23, of 1520 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 10 days jail.

MALIJAH A. ROBERTSON, 19, of 1027 Jerome Ave., Janesville, felony prisoner throw/expel bodily substances, two years’ probation.

SCOTT A. SEVERANCE, 22, of 526 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

DARREN THOMPSON, 47, of 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order, 10 months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony threat to law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.

SHAWNA A. WUOLLE, 30, of 1640 S. Marion Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft over $500 and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one year probation.

Walworth County courts

JOSE E. CERVANTES, 22, of 208 W. North St., Whitewater, felony substantial battery with intended bodily harm and felony bail-jumping, 60 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTIAN L. CUELLAR, 24, of 1848 Steeple Drive, East troy, charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed.

WILLIAM D. DEVRIES, 55, of 1518 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, felony fail to report to county jail, 20 days jail.

EDWIN DIAZ, 30, of 521 Lawson School Road #4, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

AMBER L. DRUMMOND, 34, of W1204 Beechwood Road, Genoa City, two counts felony manufacture and deliver non-narcotics, three years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture and deliver non-narcotics and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

JENNIFER L. EDWARDS, 39, of 672 Cedar Point Drive, Williams Bay, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense with passenger under 16-years old, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense with passenger under 16-years old dismissed but read into court record.

RUBEN T. GOMEZ, 26, of 467 W. Ann Street, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL D. HATTON, 36, of 662 E. Geneva St., Delavan, felony child abuse intentionally causing harm, three years prison, three years extended supervision and three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MARIAH D. HENNIG, 23, of 903 S. Eastown Manor, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 100 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB A. LUCHINI, 25, of 3292 Graydon Ave., East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM S. MISKIE, 40, of 520 Schroeder Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days of jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

ANTONIO SANTIAGO JR., 29, of 233 S. Green St., Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 15 days jail with Huber. Charge misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault dismissed.