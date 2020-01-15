Rock County courts

BRIAN E. BATES JR., 22, of 2319 Randolph Road, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL A. BLACK, 23, of 119 Linn St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days jail with Huber.

ROBERT G. CHRISTIANSON, 57, of 14001 W. Highway 81, Brodhead, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, six months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent and felony maintain drug trafficking place dismissed but read into court record.

JEREMIAH GOTTSCHALL, 37, of W7151 Brick Church Road, Walworth, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.

JEREMY M. HANSON, 40, of 2917 N. Washington St., Janesville, charges of felony second degree sexual assault of child, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order dismissed but read into court record.

JUSTIN L. HORNER, 29, of N9188 Old highway P, Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH LABARBERA FLORES JR., 18, of 1213 Mole Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 68 days jail and two years probation.

RUDOLPH J. LOTHARY, 29, of 105 S. Madison St., Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber and two years probation.

DANNY I. PATCH, 27, of 736 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

NIKKI L. SHEAR, 35, of 479 N. Washington St. Lower, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

BRUCE W. SOUTHALL, 37, of 521 E. Court St., Janesville, three counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, three years probation.

CASEY A. STRAIN, 31, of 1811 Mitchell St., Janesville, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, six years prison, six years extended supervision and 90 days jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm dismissed but read into court record.

BRUNO N. TORT-TABEIRA, 25, of 3323 Mt. Zion Ave. Apt. 3, Janesville, two counts felony possession of child pornography, one year jail with Huber and seven years probation.

KORTAE D. VALADEZ, 19, of 519 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony armed robbery, 90 days jail with Huber and four years probation.

WALTER C. WILDMAN, 23, of 921 Prairie Ave., Janesville, felony disorderly conduct, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade reporting, two years probation.

Walworth County courts

KRYSTAL K. DALE, 38, of W5668 Lakeville Road, Walworth, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ZACHARY M. DORNBUSCH, 19, of 616 W. Estate Court, Elkhorn, two counts felony possession of burglarious tools and misdemeanor theft of movable property, 90 days jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of two counts felony burglary of building or dwelling, five counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

ANTHONY J. GREMO, 57, of 60 Lausanne Court, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

GREGORY G. HOLLINGSWORTH, 33, of 2742 Main St. Lot 414, East Troy, felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

SEAN A. KRUPA, 20, of 565A S. Clark St., Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, 30 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

JONATHAN M. PEREZ, 27, of 924 S. Eastown Manor, Elkhorn, felony second degree sexual assault of child, seven years prison and seven years extended supervision. Charge of felony second degree sexual assault of child dismissed but read into court record.

BENJAMIN M. WIRKUS, 39, of W4885 Remer Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.