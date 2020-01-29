Rock County courts

STEVEN S. COPELAND, 35, of 103 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver heroin, three years probation.

MONTE D. DOZIER, 38, of 1133 Richardson St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW R. FISHER, 22, of W480 Red Cedar Lane, Brodhead, three counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed.

ERICA L. HARTZELL, 35, of 1900 Center Ave., felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charges of felony theft of movable property, theft of movable property-special facts and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

ARTHUR C. HAYFORD, 63, of 2626 Harvard Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor lewd, lascivious behavior-exposure, one year probation.

COREY L. JOHNSON, 27, of 320 Linn St., Janesville, felony possession of firearm, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JEFFERY N. KESSLER, 61, of 1703 Myra St., Janesville, misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor cause injury while operating with prohibited blood alcohol content dismissed but read into court record.

JAMES L. LABAN, 54, of 2845 Holiday Drive, Janesville, two counts felony bail jumping, 30 months probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, two counts misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

MATT D. LOWMAN, 54, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW J. LUCHSINGER, 27, of 1736 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB J. MILLIGAN, 20, of 4218 N. Hall Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, one year probation.

DANIEL J. NYMAN, 33, of 1326 Beloit Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 74 days jail and three years probation. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER D. ROTZOLL, 29, of 806 McKinley St., Janesville, felony possession of heroin with intent, three years probation. Charges of felony possession of cocaine with intent, felony possession of marijuana with intent and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

DARREN L. WINGER, 54, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, felony first degree child sex assault, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony first degree child sex assault dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER M. WISKIE, 34, of 1734 W. Rugby Road, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, three years, six months prison and two years extended supervision.

CODY T. ZADOKA, 29, of 205 E. State St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft in business setting, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor battery, nine months jail and two years probation.

Walworth County courts

JAVIER LARA, 35, of 755 N. Tratt St. Lot 212, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance with minor passenger, 60 days jail with Huber.

JORDAN M, OLSON, 27, of 1524 E. Racine St., Janesville, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, two years probation.

YOVANI M. RAMIREZ, 23, of 903 E. Clay St., Whitewater, felony possession of marijuana with intent, four months jail with Huber. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

NICHOLAS A. REGENT, 30, of 113 S. Fifth St. Lower, Delavan, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.

BRITNEY C. SOTO, 28, of 130 N. Harrison St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JARROD T. WARE JR., 22, of 243 N. Prairie St., Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.