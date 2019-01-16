Rock County courts
DEVIN R. COLEMAN, 19, of 6219 S. Highway 51 Lot 38, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 98 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor computer message threaten injury or harm dismissed but read into court record.
NATHANIEL D. DEMONTIGNY, 23, of 749 Edison Ave., Janesville, two counts felony bail-jumping, 30 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MELISSA J. ERDMAN, 45, of 222 N. Franklins St. #304, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500, 30 days jail.
JOHNNY ESPINOZA, 20, of 727 Milwaukee St. Lot 9, Clinton, two counts felony manufacture and deliver marijuana and felony possession of cocaine with intent, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture and deliver marijuana, felony manufacture and deliver marijuana as party to crime and felony possession of marijuana with intent dismissed but read into court record.
KAYLEE A. FITZMAURICE, 32, of 2616 Joliet St., Janesville, two counts felony forgery/uttering, 30 months’ probation. Charges of three counts felony forgery/uttering and misdemeanor fraudulent use of financial transaction card dismissed but read into court record.
MAUREEN R. FUGATE, 26, of 1601 N. Randall Ave. Unit 38, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRENT A. HUGHES, 23, of 64 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed.
DARREN M. JOHNSON, 28, of 2110 S. Walnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRANDON J. KREGER, 36, 1226 E. Court St., Janesville, felony manufacture and deliver heroin as party to crime and felony falsely present non-controlled substance, three years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MICHELLE L. KREROWICZ, 47, of 421 Church St., Clinton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB A. LEWIS, 28, of 2418 Quail Ridge Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
MICHAEL G. LINK, 41, of 409 Madison St., Janesville, felony attempted theft of movable property from person and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years prison, 30 months extended supervision and 90 days jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD W. NANCE, 62, of 4254 Lansing Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, five months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
SERREYRATHA O. NHOL, 24, of 3904 W. Tripp Road, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop dismissed but read into court record.
MARY C. SAMB, 60, of 408 S. Main St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ALAN E. SATHRE, 45, of 820 Kellogg Ave. #3, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY J. THOMAS, 52, of 2482 Airport Road, Brodhead, charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed.
Walworth County courts
STEPHANIE R. BRUSTMAN, 25, of W6562 Bakers Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Humber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
LAURA J. DU FOUR, 56, of 343 S. Eden Court, Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated seventh, eighth or ninth offense, four years prison and five years extended supervision.
ERIK D. ECHEVARRIA SR., 39, of 1153 S. Wells St. # 11, Lake Geneva, felony vehicle operating fleeing/eluding an officer, 42 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, 60 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating without a valid license and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
JASMIN GARCIA, 27, of 205 W. Walworth St. #5, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CRYSTAL M. KUHNKE, 39, of 417 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRADLEY M. LEVANDOSKI, 44, of 224 1/2 N. Washington St., Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony bail-jumping, one year prison, three years extended supervision and six months jail.
CHARLES M. NEWMAN III, 26, of W6588 Barkers Road, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER S. PETERSON, 26, of 461 Garrison Drive, Lake Geneva, felony intimidate victim or threaten force, felony vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, four years’ probation. Charges of felony attempt strangulation and suffocation, five counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery and three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD A. PYNAKER, 38, of 3092 Main St. #4, East troy, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and one year probation.
JOSE E. REYES, 35, of 293 Meadow Drive, Genoa City, misdemeanor hit and run, 30 days jail with Huber.
TRAVIS J. SHCEDLER, 35, of 2154 Church St. 496, East Troy, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CONSUELO V. VALDES, 46, of 2907 Darlington St., Delavan, charge of felony manufacture and deliver cocaine as party to crime dismissed.
ANDREA VAN DYKE, 49, of 214 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
