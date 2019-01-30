Rock County courts

DANIEL A. BAKER, 37, of 603 S. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TYREE L. EVANS JR., 19, of 202 Depot St., Footville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

ALEXANDER L. LAST, 22, of 313 Church St., Clinton, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.

NICK Q. MUNRO, 28, of 1155 N. Donald Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery, nine months jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL C. RIDDLE, 34, of 6219 Highway 51 South, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor computer message threaten injury or harm, 30 days jail with Huber.

ROGER SANCHEZ, 41, of 9166 N. Pine Road, Milton, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor intentionally mistreat animals, three years prison, three years extended supervision, nine months jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

ALEXANDER C. SCHENCK, 26, of 414 N. Main St., Janesville, misdemeanor attempted theft of movable property over $2,500 and misdemeanor resisting an officer, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500, two counts misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use and misdemeanor credit card theft by acquisition dismissed but read into court record.

LEE M. SEDWICK, 32, of 1316 Ravine St., Janesville, felony first degree child sex assault and two counts misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, 13 years prison, 10 years extended supervision and nine months jail.

MICHAEL J. STIBBE, 53, of 104 S. Atwood Ave. #10, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 120 days jail with Huber.

GLENN J. TOLON JR., 27, of 818 Michigan St. Apt. 4, Delavan, misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

RICHARD L. ZIMMERMAN, 50, of 9939 N. Newville Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

KYLE L. EICKSTEADT, 31, of 138 Sharon St. Apt. #5, Darien, charges of misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

RENE E. HENRIKSEN, 43, of W282 N. Circle Drive, Genoa City, misdemeanor battery, 15 days jail with Huber.

JAMIE M. SAUCERMAN, 27, of 419 E. First Ave. Apt. 6, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content, 90 days jail with Huber.

HALEY E. WALSH, 26, of N69967 Evergreen Lane, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.