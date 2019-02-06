Rock County courts

JOHN D. CAREY III, 22, of 6219 S. Highway 51 Lot 1014, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

DOUGLAS A. GRAY, 62, of P.O. Box 75, 305 N. Gilbert St., Footville, charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed.

BREESA C. HUFFMAN, 33, of 1132 N. Fremont St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

KAITLYN C. LEWIS, 20, of 309 N. Palm St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 as party to crime, one year probation.

CAMERON D. MCCORRISTON, 26, of 507 Campus St. Apt. 2, Milton, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and five counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DAWN L. STREIB, 44, of 10941 E. Willow Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

DAVID J. WAGNER, 38, of 4700 E. Highway 14 #6, Janesville, felony second degree sexual assault of child, four years prison and eight years extended supervision.

Walworth County courts

CARLOS GARCIA, 42, of 62 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, two counts misdemeanor retail theft over $500 and misdemeanor bail-jumping, six months jail, four years’ probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor retail theft over $500 and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

LILLY REMINGTON, 23, of W4656 Ridgeview Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.