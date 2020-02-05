Rock County courts

ISAAC V. ANDERSON SR., 25, of 212 Linn St. Lower, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JOHNNY W. BOSCHMA, 22, of 6219 S. Highway 51 Lot 311, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JASON L. DIECE, 36, of 1156 Hoover St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

JULIAN T. FERNANDEZ, 19, of 576 Greendale, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

FREYA R. GRAF, 43, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take, 98 days jail.

GREGORY L. HARDNETT, 59, of 333 N. High St. Apt. 7, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail.

GREGORY J. HONSE, 35, of 700 Meadow Park Drive, Clinton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, 60 days jail.

DANIEL J. KNOPES, 60, of 1010 N. Marion Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated eighth offense, five years prison and four years extended supervision.

TESSA R. MARSCHNER, 24, of 1334 Benton, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ASHLEY M. MATTINGLY, 32, of 1057 S. Pearl St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years probation.

JOSHUA L. MILLER, 28, of 317 E. Court St. #1, Janesville, felony attempt capture an intimate representation of minor, five years prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MERECEDES D. OESTREICH, 27, of 309 E. Memorial Drive Apt. 212, Janesville, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, four years probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

PATTI J. PHILLIPS, 58, of 2044 Pierce St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and three counts felony bail jumping, one year jail and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor intentionally abuse hazardous substance dismissed but read into court record.

RYAN J. ROHERTY, 32, of 621 W. Sunset Drive, Milton, felony theft of movable property, one year probation. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW S. SCHOELLER, 28, of 1117 Blaine Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

SHANE M. FAUST, 57, of W3874 Kelly Road, Lake Geneva, charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

THOMAS A. POLK, 50, of W3906 Springbrook Road, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated seventh, eighth or ninth offense, four years prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh, eighth or ninth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

RYAN SANDERS, 23, of 433 Autumn Drive, Delavan, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CONSUELO V. VALDES, 47, of W7519 Shorewood Terrace, Delavan, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 270 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.